Source: Douglas Rissing / Getty

Baltimore Police are investigating a homicide after a 37-year-old man died following an incident in the water in Harbor East on Sunday.

Investigators said the man was involved in a fight with another person before falling into the water near the 1300 block of Lancaster Street.

Police officers and Baltimore City Fire Department crews responded shortly after 3 p.m. to reports of two people in the water.

One person was able to get out without assistance. Fire department dive crews searched for the second person, located him in the water and brought him to shore.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police have not released his identity or provided details about the other person involved in the fight.

The circumstances leading up to the altercation remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore Police homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

Baltimore Man Dies After Falling Into Water During Fight was originally published on 92q.com