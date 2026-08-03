Source: Alika Jenner / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens placed offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji on the reserve/retired list Sunday, just eight days after signing the veteran offensive lineman.

Adeniji was expected to compete for a depth role because of his ability to play both tackle and guard. With the 28-year-old no longer on the roster, Baltimore will evaluate other options to strengthen its offensive line rotation.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Adeniji in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons with the team and made 14 starts during that stretch.

Nine of those starts came at right guard during the Bengals’ run to the AFC Championship in the 2021 season. Adeniji later moved to right tackle after La’el Collins suffered an injury late in the following season. He remained in the starting lineup as Cincinnati made another appearance in the AFC Championship Game.

Adeniji joined the Minnesota Vikings in 2023 before spending the 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns. His entire time in Cleveland was spent on injured reserve after he suffered a knee injury during the preseason.

He most recently played for the Dallas Cowboys, appearing in 77 offensive snaps as a reserve last season. Adeniji also made one start at left guard against the New York Giants in Week 5.

Ravens’ Hakeem Adeniji Placed on Reserve/Retired List was originally published on 92q.com