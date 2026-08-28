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The Baltimore Ravens have added depth at inside linebacker, signing Michael Barrett, a familiar face for Head Coach Jesse Minter.

Barrett played under Minter at Michigan during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, when Minter served as the Wolverines’ defensive coordinator. The two helped Michigan capture the national championship in 2023, with Barrett starting all 15 games and recording 65 tackles and three sacks.

Barrett finished his six-year college career with a 61-14 record, making him the winningest player in Michigan football history at the time.

His addition comes as Baltimore continues to manage injuries at inside linebacker. Teddye Buchanan is still working his way back after suffering a torn ACL on Dec. 14. He was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Aug. 14.

Carl Jones Jr. has also been limited. He missed joint practices against the Minnesota Vikings and did not play in Baltimore’s preseason game last weekend. Jones worked on a side field during Monday’s practice.

Barrett was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks during the preseason. He later spent time on practice squads with Seattle, Cleveland, Green Bay and Las Vegas.

Most recently, Barrett played for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the United Football League, recording 10 tackles and one sack this spring.

In a corresponding roster move, the Ravens placed center Danny Pinter on injured reserve. Minter previously indicated that Pinter’s injury, suffered last week, was expected to end his season.

Ravens Add Former Michigan National Champion Michael Barrett was originally published on 92q.com