CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Parkville Man Arrested For Threatening Protesters At Vince’s Crab House

Close up View of Crabs Steaming in a Large Pot

Source: Cyndi Monaghan / Getty

A 58-year-old-man has been arrested after being charged with threatening protesters at Vince’s Crab House earlier this month.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Stephen Copeland of Parkville is charged with making a threat of mass violence, according to Fox 45.

County police say the victim Kellie Vaughn filed a police report after allegedly being threatened by Copeland on July 5.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Vaughn has been an organizer of the ongoing protests outside the Middle River restaurant.

Parkville Man Arrested For Threatening Protesters At Vince’s Crab House  was originally published on 92q.com

Baltimore County

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Young Black Scholars Are Called ‘Ugly’ In Racist…

The parents of Florida twins speak out.
07.29.20
Rep. Greg Pence Called Out For Racist Collectables…

The Indiana representative is slammed on social media by his political opponent.
07.27.20
Black And Mexican Couple Suffer Racist ‘White Lives…

The white man also throws up the Nazi salute.
07.28.20
Andrew Gillum Resurfaces With ‘Personal Update’ Addressing ‘Rumors,’…

Andrew Gillum made a surprise return to public life on Monday by releasing a video testimonial to provide what he…
07.22.20
New York Mom Accuses Neighbor Of ‘Racially Motivated’…

Long Island protesters rally behind her.
07.20.20
Photo Shows ‘Karen’s Husband’ Pulling Gun On Walmart…

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating the situation.
07.17.20
Video Of Cop Violently Snatching Black Driver Out…

Virginia State Trooper Charles Hewitt is placed on administrative leave.
07.17.20
Kanye West Reportedly Explored Getting His Name On…

It looks like just as quickly as Kanye decided to run for President, he decided to pull out. Imagine that.
07.15.20
For White Democrats, New Poll Shows Reparations Isn’t…

Surveys show that white folks still aren't supporting the issues as much as Black people.
07.15.20
‘Get Your Knee Off Our Necks!’ National March…

The "Get Off Our Necks" Commitment March has been planned for Aug. 28 and is expected to include civil rights…
07.15.20
Close