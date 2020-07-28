A 58-year-old-man has been arrested after being charged with threatening protesters at Vince’s Crab House earlier this month.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Stephen Copeland of Parkville is charged with making a threat of mass violence, according to Fox 45.

County police say the victim Kellie Vaughn filed a police report after allegedly being threatened by Copeland on July 5.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Vaughn has been an organizer of the ongoing protests outside the Middle River restaurant.

Parkville Man Arrested For Threatening Protesters At Vince’s Crab House was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Praise 106.1: