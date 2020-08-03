CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Fells Point Residents Urged To Move Cars, Prepare For Potential Flooding From Isaias

Flooding in Ellicott City, Maryland

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A warning from Baltimore city officials as they monitor the path of Tropical Storm Isaias. Rain is expected Monday into Tuesday.

Residents are encouraged to prepare for possible flooding in areas near the Inner Harbor, Thames Street in Fells Point, Smith Ave and Falls Road as well as the Clipper Mill Business Park.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Sandbags are available at a first-come, first-served basis for all city residents starting Monday (August 3) until 4 p.m. at the intersection of Thames and Broadway.

A reminder: if a road is flooded, turn around. Do not drive through it.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

For power outages and downed power lines please call BGE at 877-778-2222. For trees that are blocking roadways, please call 311. For emergencies only, please call 911.

Fells Point Residents Urged To Move Cars, Prepare For Potential Flooding From Isaias  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Baltimore

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Man Charged In Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Also Faces…

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is involved.
07.30.20
Young Black Scholars Are Called ‘Ugly’ In Racist…

The parents of Florida twins speak out.
07.29.20
Rep. Greg Pence Called Out For Racist Collectables…

The Indiana representative is slammed on social media by his political opponent.
07.27.20
Black And Mexican Couple Suffer Racist ‘White Lives…

The white man also throws up the Nazi salute.
07.28.20
Andrew Gillum Resurfaces With ‘Personal Update’ Addressing ‘Rumors,’…

Andrew Gillum made a surprise return to public life on Monday by releasing a video testimonial to provide what he…
07.22.20
New York Mom Accuses Neighbor Of ‘Racially Motivated’…

Long Island protesters rally behind her.
07.20.20
Photo Shows ‘Karen’s Husband’ Pulling Gun On Walmart…

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating the situation.
07.17.20
Video Of Cop Violently Snatching Black Driver Out…

Virginia State Trooper Charles Hewitt is placed on administrative leave.
07.17.20
Kanye West Reportedly Explored Getting His Name On…

It looks like just as quickly as Kanye decided to run for President, he decided to pull out. Imagine that.
07.15.20
For White Democrats, New Poll Shows Reparations Isn’t…

Surveys show that white folks still aren't supporting the issues as much as Black people.
07.15.20
Close