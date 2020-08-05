CLOSE
Baltimore
Baltimore County Residents In Need Can Call 311 For Benefits Screening

Baltimore County is working to connect residents with benefits with a new screening call center.

Residents can call 311 to speak to trained counselors for a screening process. The initiative will help low-to-moderate-income county residents with federal, state and local benefits.

“This pandemic provides unfortunate reminders every day that too many of our residents are struggling, particularly those who have lost jobs or income,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said. “This new service ensures that our residents have a one-stop-shop to help them determine which benefits might be available to help them weather this crisis.”

Available benefits include:

  • Temporary Cash Assistance
  • Temporary Disability Assistance
  • SNAP (formerly food stamps)
  • Medicaid
  • Women, Infants and Children program (WIC)
  • Maryland Utility Assistance
  • NeedyMeds (discount pharmacy program)
  • Discounted cellular and landline programs
  • Maryland Children’s Health Program
  • Child Care Subsidy Program
  • Child Support Payment Incentive
  • Free and Reduced Price School Meals
  • Head Start & Early Head Start
  • Renters & Homeowners Tax Credit
  • Child Tax Credit
  • Earned Income Tax Credit

If you need help, you’re encouraged to call 311 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Source: CBS Baltimore

