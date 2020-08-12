CLOSE
Baltimore
Man Struck And Killed By Train In Middle River

Police are investigating after a man was fatally struck by a CSX train in Middle River last night.

Baltimore County police say, the victim was struck on the tracks near Pulaski Highway and Martin Boulevard.

The preliminary investigation shows the man was walking along the train tracks when he was struck and killed around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

