CLOSE
Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Venus Williams Announces the EleVen X Wonder Woman Capsule Collection

'Being Serena' New York Premiere

Source: Mike Pont / Getty

Venus Williams wants to embrace your superpowers. The tennis pro has announced the launch of her limited edition Wonder Woman collection via her brand EleVen by Venus Williams.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

The stylish activewear brand was designed to help you witness yourself in your most confident moments. Because EleVen strives to highlight the undeniable strength of a woman, this limited edition  capsule collection perfectly aligns with the Wonder Woman character.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The 10-piece collection includes key statement pieces like a gold windbreaker with the Wonder Woman logo on the back and black jumpsuit with gold stars cascading down the side. She also features flutter skirts for the tennis court and a pair of leggings that can be worn for a workout or errands.

Venus Williams x Wonder Woman Collection

Source: EleVenByVenusWilliams.com / EleVenByVenusWilliams.com

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Venus launched EleVen in 2007. The unique name came from idea that you should never settle for being “good”. In an interview with Page Six, she said, “I was inspired by being better than your best. Be an 11/10. I’ve always been driven by this motto – whether I’m on the court or off of it. It made sense to launch a fitness line dedicated to that vibe.”

Venus Williams is in good company when it comes to marketing clothes. Her younger sister, Serena Williams, has a clothing line that offers a picture of activewear and casual dress clothes. She’s even added a few unisex pieces to her brand.

The VenusWilliams X Wonder Woman collaboration will launch exclusively on August 22nd via DC FANDOME, a 24-hour first of its kind immersive global fan experience Featuring 300 stars, cast members, creators and crew. You can shop items from the line on EleVenByVenusWilliams.com.

 

Venus Williams Announces the EleVen X Wonder Woman Capsule Collection  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Venus Williams

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris To Be His…

Biden made Black history -- and American history -- by making Harris the first African American woman to be nominated…
08.11.20
Man Charged In Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Also Faces…

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is involved.
07.30.20
Young Black Scholars Are Called ‘Ugly’ In Racist…

The parents of Florida twins speak out.
07.29.20
Rep. Greg Pence Called Out For Racist Collectables…

The Indiana representative is slammed on social media by his political opponent.
07.27.20
Black And Mexican Couple Suffer Racist ‘White Lives…

The white man also throws up the Nazi salute.
07.28.20
Andrew Gillum Resurfaces With ‘Personal Update’ Addressing ‘Rumors,’…

Andrew Gillum made a surprise return to public life on Monday by releasing a video testimonial to provide what he…
07.22.20
New York Mom Accuses Neighbor Of ‘Racially Motivated’…

Long Island protesters rally behind her.
07.20.20
Photo Shows ‘Karen’s Husband’ Pulling Gun On Walmart…

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating the situation.
07.17.20
Video Of Cop Violently Snatching Black Driver Out…

Virginia State Trooper Charles Hewitt is placed on administrative leave.
07.17.20
Kanye West Reportedly Explored Getting His Name On…

It looks like just as quickly as Kanye decided to run for President, he decided to pull out. Imagine that.
07.15.20
Close