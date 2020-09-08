CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

MAGA Acolyte Kanye West Walks On Water During Sunday Service

Kanye gonna 2020...

Kanye West

Source: Splash / Splash News

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Yeah, Kanye West is really trying his hardest to convince his followers that he’s divine for real for real.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

With the return of his Sunday Service congregation, the “Presidential spoiler candidate” has decided to take things a tad bit further and took his family for a stroll… on water. That’s right, Yeezus walked on water with his children because, well, why not?

According to Hypebeast, the stunt came after Pastor Joel Osteen gave a sermon at Sunday Service in Atlanta in which he spoke about Jesus walking on water and giving Peter the permission to walk on H2O himself. Well, it seems to have been part of a grand plan in which Kanye and his family re-enacted the scene and walked on a pond outside of Pinewood Studios to show and prove that he’s worthy of MAGA country’s support or whatever.

Following the sermon, Osteen, Kanye and his kids, along with the entire choir performed a reenactment of the story. The group dressed in grey outfits stepped into the shallow body of water and walked through it surrounded by doves for a divine effect.

Why, b? Why is any of this necessary?

If Kanye really wants to impress us he needs to take a pair of Yeezys and make enough of them to feed every single hypebeast who wants to get a pair. And we mean a colorway that we want not some wild joints that’s gonna sit on the shelves. Just sayin.’

Check out the scene below and let us know if Kanye’s doing the most or if he’s doing just enough.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

MAGA Acolyte Kanye West Walks On Water During Sunday Service  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Kanye West

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
People Want Biden To Reject Endorsement From Ex-Michigan…

Should Joe Biden accept an endorsement from Republican former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who is accused of trying to cover-up…
09.04.20
‘Afro-Latina’ Activist Admits She Is A White Jewish…

Social justice activist Jess La Bombera, who has been described as "Afro-Latina," revealed that she is actually a white woman…
09.04.20
Black Women Answer Trump’s ‘What Do You Have…

Thousands of Black women leaders penned a scathing open letter to Trump emphasizing his shortcomings when it comes to Black…
09.03.20
Sheriff Who Quit Over Calling Woman ‘N*gger Lover’…

An ex-sheriff in Arkansas who resigned over his racist views and language was being shown "compassion" for his racism by…
09.02.20
Video Shows White Driver ‘Spit On’ Minneapolis Cops…

A viral video showed a white driver angrily confronting cops and "spit on" one of the officers without facing the…
09.02.20
Republicans Officially Snub Candace Owens As RNC Ends…

Republicans practiced addition by deliberately subtracting Candace Owens from the RNC equation as the Republican National Convention ended by snubbing…
08.28.20
Florida ‘Karen’ Faces Child Abuse Charges For Slapping…

Witnesses and employees describe the incident in an arrest report.
08.28.20
Everything To Know About The Commitment March On…

The Thursday event will address police violence in the country.
08.28.20
Civil Rights Leaders Slam Police ‘Solidarity’ With White…

The NAACP, National Action Network, and more speak out.
08.28.20
Biden Campaign Launches ‘Shop Talk’ Series Of Roundtable…

Joe Biden's campaign announced its new series of roundtable discussions for and about Black men in the wake of Jacob…
08.27.20
Close