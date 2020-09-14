On Tuesday September 22nd at 6:30 p.m., Radio One Baltimore will produce the first ever BMore For Baltimore: One Vote Voting Summit. September 22nd is known nationwide as National Voter Registration Day. This virtual voting summit is designed to educate, inform and encourage our young adult listeners of the power of their vote.
The virtual event will be hosted by the Board of Elections. There will also be special guests such as local and national influencers, voting registration specialists and community leaders. The virtual event will be live streamed right here.
For more information on voting and the 2020 election in the state of Maryland, click here.
BeMore For Baltimore: One Vote Voting Summit Happening September 22nd was originally published on 92q.com