Voting By Mail In Maryland: What You Need To Know [Watch]

Once you are registered, you must request a mail-in ballot from the State Board of Elections or their local board.

Because of Coronavirus COVID-19, people in the state of Maryland are being emboldened to vote by mail. To do say you must first be eligible to vote. If you haven’t done so, please click our One Vote link and get yourself registered to vote.

Once you are registered, you must request a mail-in ballot from the State Board of Elections or their local board. The request must be received by October 20th, 2020.

CLICK HERE TO REQUEST A MAIL IN BALLOT!

 

The Maryland State Board of Elections has created a video that would help you in your request and get you more information on how to get you a Mail-In Ballot!. Watch above!

Voting By Mail In Maryland: What You Need To Know [Watch]  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Maryland , voting

