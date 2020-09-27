CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Kanye West Visits Haiti, Gets Tour From President

Yeezy must have done some Googling.

March For Our Lives - Washington, DC

Source: George Pimentel / Getty

Kanye West is doing a million things at once. Besides allegedly running for President and exercising his Twitter fingers, Yeezy found time to hit up Haiti.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The “Power” rapper was recently in Jamaica and then managed time to head to Haiti and kick it with the locals.

Reports TMZ:

Ye, fresh off a visit to Jamaica, touched down Friday at the Hugo Chávez International Airport in the northern city of Cap-Haïtien. He was met by Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who gave Ye a guided tour.

Kanye didn’t say why he traveled to Haiti, but he did post some tweets early Saturday … “Haiti is where our people started the first revolution that freed us from slavery.”

You see Kanye in the video dancing with the locals in a full-throttle celebration.

Missing from the action … the fam. Kanye’s been kind of a wayward soul recently, traveling all over the place and, as far as we can tell, not spending much time at all at home in L.A.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

“WE ARE HERE TO COMPLETE THE REVOLUTION WE ARE ARE BUILDING THE FUTURE,” tweeted Yeezy on Saturday (Sept. 26).

Media, fans and the overall petty have noted that Kim Kardashian was nowhere to be found during this trip. This only adds more fuel to the speculation that she may be prepping to divorce the guy.

Kanye West Visits Haiti, Gets Tour From President  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Kanye West

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Trump Is Expecting Amy Coney Barrett To ‘Be…

Donald Trump was expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme…
09.28.20
What Did Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Actually Present…

Ben Crump said Breonna Taylor's family is "offended" at the weak charge for one ex-cop and that they're "trying to…
09.24.20
Black Votes Matter: What Eliminating The Electoral College…

Black voters have plenty to gain from replacing the electoral college.
09.22.20
5 Black Women To Consider For Next Supreme…

One of these legal scholars could change the make-up of the country's highest court.
09.21.20
Who Will Be The Next Supreme Court Nominee?…

The winner of the 2020 presidential election will be able to tip the scales of the Supreme Court, making November…
09.21.20
Examining Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Complicated Legacy On…

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg death drew attention to her decades-long career on the bench that had its ups…
09.21.20
People Want Biden To Reject Endorsement From Ex-Michigan…

Should Joe Biden accept an endorsement from Republican former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who is accused of trying to cover-up…
09.04.20
‘Afro-Latina’ Activist Admits She Is A White Jewish…

Social justice activist Jess La Bombera, who has been described as "Afro-Latina," revealed that she is actually a white woman…
09.04.20
Black Women Answer Trump’s ‘What Do You Have…

Thousands of Black women leaders penned a scathing open letter to Trump emphasizing his shortcomings when it comes to Black…
09.03.20
Sheriff Who Quit Over Calling Woman ‘N*gger Lover’…

An ex-sheriff in Arkansas who resigned over his racist views and language was being shown "compassion" for his racism by…
09.02.20
Close