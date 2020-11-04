CLOSE
Kanye West Received 60,000 Votes In 2020 Election, Vows To Run In 2024

Kanye West is finally calling off his aspirations for the presidency in 2020.

West, 43, admitted defeat on Tuesday night as votes began to be tallied in for the 2020 election. At press time, West had garnered only 60,000 votes across the country in states where he was officially on the ballot. Ye tweeted, “WELP KANYE 2024” while looking at a picture of the electoral map.

Tennessee was the state that voted for Kanye the most, as over 10,000 votes wanted to make Ye the 46th President of the United States. It was only 0.4 percent of the state’s total vote.

Here’s how West fared in other states:

Arkansas: 4,040

Colorado: 6,254

Idaho: 3,631

Iowa: 3,197

Kentucky: 6,259

Louisiana: 4,894

Minnesota: 7,748

Mississippi: 3,131

Oklahoma: 5,590

Tennessee: 10,216

Utah: 4,344

Vermont: 1,265

Earlier on Tuesday, Ye voted for the first time and as opposed to him voting for anything else on the Wyoming ballot, he wrote in his name for President and submitted his ballot.

Ye originally announced his run for President on July 4, creating a whirlwind of publicity regarding whether he would split the vote from Joe Biden in his attempt to defeat Donald Trump, policies, running mates and more. He routinely found himself in trouble with various voting commissions across the country as he either failed to make the deadline to appear on the ballot for certain states or submitted fraudulent votes. In total, he appeared on the ballot for 12 states, winning 60,659 votes.

