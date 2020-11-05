CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Kanye West Launches ‘Yeezy Christian Academy’ School

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016

Source: Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage / Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Kanye West has launched a new school called Yeezy Christian Academy (YCA).

The news comes with a promotional video featuring a group of children including two of his own: his 7-year-old daughter North West, and his 4-year-old son Saint West. His sister-in-law, Kourtney Kardashian’s, children Mason Disick (10) and Penelope Disick (8) also made a cameo in the video.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Dear Future, I still believe in you” is YCA’s mantra and it was recited by the children in the video who also said, “We still believe in you. We believe in our families. In our future, we heal. Our future has homes for everyone. Our future has food for everyone. Our future has love.”

This powerful group of phrases was followed by West’s children North and Saint’s declaration that “Jesus loves everyone.”

West first announced the launch of YCA back in September noting that the teaching would be rooted in Christianity and grounded on “faith, music, communication, collaboration and creativity.” He wants students of the Yeezy Christian Academy to learn how to create and sing, learn how to communicate in the 21st century, and learn how to collaborate with each other on projects.

Source: ChristianPost.com

Kanye West Launches ‘Yeezy Christian Academy’ School  was originally published on getuperica.com

Kanye West

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
‘He Was Still Breathing’: Tafara Williams Suggests Waukegan…

Tafara Willims, who was injured in the police shooting that killed her boyfriend, Marcellis Stinnette, described the deadly encounter that…
10.28.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Civil Rights Leaders Shake Their Heads At Amy…

Civil rights leaders were left to shake their heads while bracing for the consequences of Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Curt…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Alicia Garza Says FBI Foiled Plot By Suspected…

Alicia Garza says she was notified by the FBI about a possible violent plot by white supremacists targeting her.
10.26.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close