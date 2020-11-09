CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Blue Ivy Carter Is The Narrator For Matthew A. Cherry’s ‘Hair Love’ Audible Book

Blue Ivy Carter has "never seen a ceiling in her whole life," and it shows!

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Blue Ivy Carter once said that she’s “never seen a ceiling in [her] whole life” and I’m here to tell you that not one lie was told.

The eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z can now add “narrator” to her growing list of accomplishments as she recently narrated the audio version of the book, “Hair Love,” according to its author, Matthew Cherry.

“Hair Love” is the story about a Black father, Stephen, and his daughter, Zhuri, as they learn to style Zhuri’s natural hair. Illustrated by Vashti Harrison, the animated short film version of the book won an Oscar for Best Animated Short in February’s Academy Award ceremony and seems to only keep getting better with time.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In a tweet posted this morning, Cherry shared the news along with a link and sample of the audio version of the children’s book featuring the voice of the little star, who turns nine in January, where she introduces the audio book and names herself as the narrator.

The tweet links out to a longer audio sample on Audible.com where listeners can get a preview of Blue Ivy’s narration skills. “When my hair is in two puffs, I’m above the clouds, like a superhero!” Blue Ivy says as the character Zhuri. “My hair even does magic tricks. One day Rocky and I were playing outside when along came the rain. From large-small, it went ‘Presto!,’ just like that. There’s nothing my hair can’t do!”

As we all know, Blue Ivy is no stranger to the spotlight. She won her first BET Award for her collaboration with her mother on “Brown Skin Girl” and has appeared in many music videos and events alongside her superstar parents, often stealing the show with her confidence and adorable personality. Fans even make jokes that she’s the real star in the Carter family and is probably responsible for many of Beyoncé’s most recent accomplishments and possibly even her real manager behind the scenes!

Blue’s resume at only eight-years-old is beyond impressive, and she’s only just getting started!

To order the audio version of “Hair Love,” visit Audible.com.

#BlackTwitter Is Stanning Over Blue Ivy ‘Black Is King’ 

Blue Ivy’s Handwashing PSA Is The Cutest Thing On The ‘Gram Right Now! 

Blue Ivy Carter Is The Narrator For Matthew A. Cherry’s ‘Hair Love’ Audible Book  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Blue Ivy Carter

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
‘Bruh, You Got Played’: Roland Martin Reacts To…

Roland Martin served as the voice of truth following Ice Cube's continued demonstration that he still supports Donald Trump's "fraudulent"…
11.06.20
‘He Was Still Breathing’: Tafara Williams Suggests Waukegan…

Tafara Willims, who was injured in the police shooting that killed her boyfriend, Marcellis Stinnette, described the deadly encounter that…
10.28.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Civil Rights Leaders Shake Their Heads At Amy…

Civil rights leaders were left to shake their heads while bracing for the consequences of Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Curt…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Alicia Garza Says FBI Foiled Plot By Suspected…

Alicia Garza says she was notified by the FBI about a possible violent plot by white supremacists targeting her.
10.26.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Close