19-Year-Old Found Dead, Another Shot in Downtown Baltimore

Baltimore police are investigating after a shooting in downtown Baltimore left one dead and another injured.

It happened at Calvert and Redwood Streets around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The responding officer found the 19-year-old victim unresponsive and another 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Source: CBS Baltimore

