Ravens announces Thursday morning, that a player has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the NFL.

The player has not been identified but began to self-quarantine under NFL protocols. He will miss Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

This comes more than a week after Marlon Humphrey tested positive for COVID-19.

Another Baltimore Ravens Player Tested Positive For Coronavirus was originally published on 92q.com

