Israel and Adrienne Houghton Talk Life During A Pandemic, Division In The Church [VIDEO]

Israel Houghton and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton joined us to celebrate their four year wedding anniversary!

While some couple have struggled being at home during the pandemic, the Houghtons are thriving. We also discussed their Feel Like Home Virtual Worship Experience taking place this Saturday and the current division within the church community. Israel expressed his disappointment in how some pastors are handling the election.

Check out the full interview above!

Israel and Adrienne Houghton Talk Life During A Pandemic, Division In The Church [VIDEO]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

The Willie Moore Jr. Show

Videos
