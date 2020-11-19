CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentTelevision

Will Smith And Janet Hubert Squash Their ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Beef

Nobody wins when the family feuds.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Source: NBC / Getty

One of Black Hollywood’s most infamous squabbles has been finally put to rest. Will Smith and Janet Hubert have put aside their problems.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

This week the cast of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunited to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary. While the crew has enjoyed great relationships with each other almost three decades since the finale one original member wasn’t so lucky. After the second season the original Aunt Vivian mysteriously exited the show and was replaced by the second Vivian Banks, Daphne Maxwell Reid. While NBC did not issue any reasoning regarding her departure the show continued to blossom without her.

Over the years Hubert has expressed her frustration and called out Will on social media claiming he was partly the reason for her termination. Surprisingly she made an appearance on the reunion special and spoke to Will about what happened. During the sit down she revealed she was actually in an abusive relationship. “I was no longer laughing, smiling, joking because there were things that were going on that nobody knew about,” she explained. “The cast had no idea what was going on.” Will then admitted how now see how was complicit in her exit. “I can see how I made the set very difficult for Janet,” he said.

Hubert also touched on the rumors that she was labeled difficult to work with. “I lost everything. Reputation. Everything. Everything. And I understand you were able to move forward but you know those words calling a Black woman ‘difficult’ in Hollywood is the kiss of death,” she explained. “It’s the kiss of death and it’s hard enough being a dark-skinned Black woman in this business.”

You can see a clip of the exchange below:

Will Smith And Janet Hubert Squash Their ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Beef  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
‘Truth Be Told’: Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Breaks…

One of the grand jurors responsible for the weak indictment against a Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor's killing…
10.20.20
Close