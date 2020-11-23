CLOSE
Tyler Perry Fed Thousands Of Atlanta Families For Thanksgiving

For the A.

2020 E! People's Choice Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment / Getty

Tyler Perry continues to show that he hasn’t forgotten the communities that helped make him who he is today. He and his team gave back to the less fortunate is a major way.

As spotted on Deadline the media mogul took matters into his own hands to ensure that fewer individuals in Atlanta went hungry during the big holiday. On Sunday, November 22 Tyler Perry Studios hosted a food giveaway at their property. The brand made the announcement on their social media channels. “During this drive-up event we will be distributing non-perishable food items and gift cards to people who are in need during this holiday season. See you there!” the caption read.

The initiative reportedly fed 5,000 needy families. Attendance was strictly drive up allowing the organizers to keep a low touch / no touch experience from start to finish. Additionally the staff members all wore gloves, masks and hazmat suits. This good will program clearly served a glaring need for the city as cars where lined up starting the day prior. The giveaway made for long lines that extended several miles and caused backups along I-20.

This is not the first time Tyler Perry Studios has given back for Thanksgiving. In 2019 The Tyler Perry Foundation partnered with The Covenant House to provide meals to the homeless and runaway youth. You can see footage from the food drive below.

Tyler Perry Fed Thousands Of Atlanta Families For Thanksgiving  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

