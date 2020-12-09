Brandon Scott Sworn-In As Baltimore’s New Mayor

Brandon Scott is now Baltimore’s new mayor.

He was sworn-in during a private ceremony inside City Hall on Tuesday.

“I am not naïve to the challenges we face,” Scott said in his first speech. “You have trusted me to be your mayor in this critical moment. Through fresh thinking, transparency professionalism, integrity, and hard work, we can meet these challenges.”

Scott said he will work to make city streets safer.

“The trauma and violence in our city is personal for you, just like it is for me,” he said. “Reducing murders in our city will not be easy, but it’s a challenge we must attack, because we have to. Our crime fighting strategies, clearly, have not yielded the results we need as we continue to lose too many people to violence. And those who are committing these acts remain comfortable on our streets. This is unacceptable and will change.”

Brandon Scott is the city’s 52nd mayor.

Source: CBS Baltimore

