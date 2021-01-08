CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

At Least 9 Marylanders Arrested After U.S. Capitol Riots

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Washington D.C. Tense After U.S. Capitol Is Stormed By Protestors On Wednesday

Source: John Moore / Getty

So far, 82 people have been arrested for Wednesday’s riots at the U.S. Capitol building.

On Thursday, Acting Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee identified the woman shot and killed by Capitol police as 35-year-old Ashli Babbit. DC Police said she’s from Huntingtown, MD.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Three others died from medical emergencies. Nine of those arrested are from Maryland according to the MPD’s arrest database.

  • 37-year-old Stacey Ebanks was arrested in the 100 block of First Street NW for violating curfew, unlawful entry.
  • 43-year-old Ryan Mason was arrested in the 100 block of First Street NW for violating curfew, unlawful entry.
  • 21-year-old Alexander Kimmich was arrested in the 100 block of First Street NW for violating curfew
  • 28-year-old Ashanti Smith was arrested in the 1600 block of I Street NW for simple assault.
  • 33-year-old Christopher Alberts was arrested in the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center for carrying a pistol without a license, possessing a firearm on Capitol grounds, curfew violation, unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.
  • 33-year-old Thomas Kawaihae was arrested in the 1400 block of New York Avenue NW for curfew violation
  • 27-year-old Jessica Reinke was arrested in the 2700 block of New York Avenue NE for defacing public property and assaulting a police officer.
  • 19-year-old Tyler Sofia was arrested in the 100 block of Maryland Avenue SW for violating curfew
  • A unnamed 16-year-old also arrested in the 100 block of Maryland Avenue SW for violating curfew

Meanwhile, a Fredrick, Maryland-based marketing company has fired one of their employees. The man was photographed at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday wearing his work badge.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

At Least 9 Marylanders Arrested After U.S. Capitol Riots  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close