This Kid May Book First TV Role With Ava Duvernay Thanks to Viral TikToks

Premiere Of OWN's 'Queen Sugar' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Meet the child who we predict has successfully booked all of his future movies from a series of strikingly accurate TikTok reenactment videos. Everyone is obsessed with Brice Gonzalez after one video of him reenacting a video of a Trump supporter’s comments at the Capitol goes viral. Brice and his father Randy Gonzalez, also known as the @enkyboys, have flooded social media with the most adorable videos we’ve seen in awhile.

His acting skills are so spot on that the son is getting major looks by prominent directors in television and film like Ava Duvernay, who hope to have him booked and busy offline.

Just like Ms. Duvernay, we have watched all of their videos several times simply impressed by his innate talents. This father son duo are going far beyond the TikTok domain and we are excited to see more entertaining videos by the Enky Boys and their cute family of five. Joined by two sisters, a mom and loving father, this young talent is giving us the joyful, wholesome content we deserve.

In this video, Brice reenacts popular romance comedy film Think Like A Man. Did he nail it?

He has wardrobe, props and accurate facial expressions to match in this reenactment. How is he this good? The kid is so animated.

He is so in tune with each scene. It is a wonder why he’s not already on the big screen.

We expect to see more from the Enky Boys soon. Though they have been releasing content for some time now, it wasn’t until that one video from the trending Capitol protests became a viral Internet sensation that this adorable little boy and his family started to shine even brighter. Hopefully, Ava Duvernay can get our new favorite social media talent  in a film or television series this year as she promised on Twitter. Otherwise, we will continue to remain entertained and run up the views for little man on his social media accounts.

Keep being great, Brice! You’re going far.

Close