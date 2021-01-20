The Dollys, Coming Soon: Jermaine Dolly Shares Engagement Photos

“A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person” – the sentiments of gospel recording artist Jermaine Dolly who is engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Nae Lacole.

The two shared engagement photos on Instagram captioning the beautiful photos with “We’re on our way hunny.”

Congrats to the Dollys, coming soon!

