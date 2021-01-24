CLOSE
Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors Want Attorney General Daniel Cameron Impeached

The infamous AG is being accused of playing both sides to his benefit.

Kentucky AG Makes Announcement On Charges In Breonna Taylor's Death

Source: Jon Cherry / Getty

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, famously called out by Megan Thee Stallion, did the absolute minimum when it came to seeking justice for Breonna Taylor, the innocent Black woman killed whiles sleeping in her bed during a botched police raid. So much so, that members of the Grand Jury are calling for his impeachment.

According to 3 jurors, Cameron is a liar who told the media one thing, while telling them something totally different.

Reports TMZ:

The 3 grand jurors zeroed in on Cameron’s public pronouncement he put possible homicide charges on the table for the Grand Jury, but they didn’t bite. Not true, say the 3 grand jurors. They say Cameron NEVER even mentioned homicide charges were an option.

The only charge that was on the table was wanton endangerment against Brett Hankison, for firing his weapon into a nearby apartment. As you know, no charges were filed for the killing of Breonna.

The petition says the grand jurors were used by Cameron as “a shield to deflect accountability and responsibility.”

Taylor’s murder, along with George Floyd’s, inspired Black Lives Matter, protests throughout the nation against a justice system that clearly treats people of color much more harshly than it does white people.

Breonna Taylor’s family did a reach a wrongful death settlement with the City of Louisville, but justice still must be sought for her death amongst all the agents who tried to prevent it, including one Daniel Cameron.

It’s worth noting that Mr. Cameron is reportedly a close friend of proud obstructionist Senator Mitch McConnell, who is now the minority leader but still intent on gumming up the works. Of course.

