Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Ulta As Diversity And Inclusion Advisor

2020 E! People's Choice Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment / Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross launched her haircare brand, Pattern, exclusively at Ulta Beauty in 2019, and now the beloved actress and fashion icon-in-the-making is pulling up a seat at the table as the Diversity and Inclusion Advisor in hopes of paying forward the opportunity to another woman of color.

“I look forward to formalizing an already existing dialogue and partnership around diversity and inclusion with Mary Dillon and the Ulta Beauty team,” Ross said in a press release, according to Essence’s Girls United platform. “This work requires commitment and accountability from Ulta Beauty to ensure measurable goals are achieved. I am hopeful and optimistic our work together will create foundational change.”

Ross’ collaboration with Ulta is another example of how the brand continues to not only preach about diversity, but put in measures to ensure inclusion and representation in their stores. in addition to appointing Ross an advisor, the company committed $25M to encourage diversity as well as devoting $20M in advertising commitments for marginalized entrepreneurs.

To highlight Black History Month, Ulta announced their new platform MUSE (Magnify, Uplift, Support and Empower).

“As the country’s beauty retail leader, we have a responsibility to inspire positive change and drive greater diversity, inclusivity and equity,” said Mary Dillon, Chief Executive Officer in a statement on the Ulta website.

Glad to see Ulta putting their money where their lipstick is.

