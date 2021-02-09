Cora Jakes Coleman Interviews Clarence “KD” McNair

During a worldwide pandemic, unemployment is on the rise, mental health is out-of-control and many are worried about how they will feed their families or keep a roof over their heads. I was listening to a IGLive interview with Cora Jakes and KD McNair and he mentioned, “Sometimes it can be hard to trust Him during tough times, but we must remember we belong to Him. God is ready to turn our darkest days around for good; ready to show up and show out in the midst of tribulations.”. After hearing him speak that gospel, it was only right for me to hit up him and ask him a few more questions

Raven Paris: Congratulations on your 3rd book fam!! How are you feeling right now? Growing up, did you envision this career path for yourself?

KD: I feel really at peace with the book. I never envisioned it . Most of my life was devoted to other people. I was the one who friends would call to talk about everyday challenges. I would give them a word or two and they would say man i needed that, you hit it right on the nail with your insight .

Raven Paris:What have been some blessings that you’ve experienced during these uncertain times?

KD: I still have my peace of mind and have all of my basic needs met: food, water, shelter, a car to drive and a place to call home. For so many in this season, just to maintain their everyday needs has been ruff… so in my eyes if you have your basic needs, you’re blessed. We sometimes overlook the small things that are really a big deal.

Raven Paris: I see that Cora Jakes wrote the foreword for “Blessings in Uncertain Times” How did that collaboration come about?

KD: My relationship started with the Jakes family in 2007 on youtube. I would watch Cora’s dad sermons almost everyday. During that time, it was medicine for my mind, body, and soul in my darkest days. I did not personally know the Jakes family but it felt like her dad was talking directly to me on them videos . Fast forward, 2020 I prayed and I asked God to send me someone to do the foreword. I started looking for people and I didn’t hear back from anyone. Something had told me to look up TD Jakes kids then I saw Cora pray over her father on youtube. I put it in Gods hand and I reached out to her. At first her team said she was busy then two days later I got a email from Cora Jakes personally and she said the holy spirit told her she gotta be apart of my project, I could not believe it!! the rest was history.

Raven Paris:Who are your top 5 pastors of all time that can give you a great word to feel inspired by?

KD: TD Jakes ,Myles Munroe, and Cindy Trimm . I don’t have 5 only 3