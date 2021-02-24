5 Celebrity Beauty/Skin Care Products You Should Know About

Skin care and beauty lines just might be the new money maker! Over the last year we’re seen an increase of celebrities stepping into the chemistry lab to create their own magical beauty potions. This trend is reminiscent of the 90’s and 00’s when stars dabbled in fashion by launching their own clothing lines. With brands like Fenty Beauty dominating the industry, it’s not obscure that other celebrities would want to follow suit.

If you can’t keep up with the latest celeb launches, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of 5 skin care collections made by your faves.

1. Ciara

Last week Ciara hinted at creating her own line of skin care products that she’s been working on during the pandemic. Although no real details were given, the singer says she’s been developing the product for the past year and it should be able to speak to various skin types.

2. Jada Pinkett Smith – Hey Human

Joining the list of celebrity beauty brands is Jada Pinkett Smith. In an Instagram post, the actress and Red Table Talk host announced her latest project.

She wrote, “Hey Fam As a lot of you may already know … self care is a major passion of mine. Well today, I’m introducing you to a brand I’m Co-founder of called @heyhumansofficial. We produce naturally derived personal care products packaged in aluminum and paper which are both recyclable materials that help keep our oceans and landfills more healthy.

Hey Humans is available at @target and all of our products are under 6 dollars. Not only did I want to help create quality personal care products that have recyclable packaging but I wanted it to be accessible to everyone. I hope you will join my family and I on our Hey Humans journey by using our personal care products that not only help us take care of ourselves but also help us to care for our planet and humanity at large

(Hey Humans is 99% plastic free excluding the toothpaste cap (made from plastic waste) and tube thread.)”

3. Pharrell Williams – Humanrace

Late last year, Pharrell Williams announced his new line, Humanrace. Because he is known for his youthful glow, a collection of skin care products is right on brand for the rapper and producer.

4. Alicia Keys – Keys Soulcare

Alicia Keys has always been candid with her adult acne struggles. When she took a personal stand to no longer wear makeup, people were shocked but inspired. A few years later she developed a self care platform that sells skin care products, wellness rituals, and personal chats with the singer.

5. Rihanna – Fenty Skin

The Fenty Beauty brand has made some serious waves in the beauty industry. With the success of her first launch, Rihanna expanded to include skin care to her growing empire. In July of 2020, Fenty Skin was born.

