CLOSE
Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

Partial Ban On No-Knock Warrants Signed Into Kentucky Law After Bipartisan Compromise

Louisville passed its own version of Breonna's Law in June 2020, three months after Breonna Taylor was killed in her home during a poorly executed no-knock warrant.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Friday marked the end of no-knock warrants in the bluegrass state except in certain limited circumstances, AP News reports.

The law signed by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear permits no-knock warrants only in situations where there is “clear and convincing evidence” that the crime being investigated “would qualify a person, if convicted, as a violent offender.”

Tamika Palmer, Breonna Taylor’s mother, and other family members joined Beshear for the bill’s signing. Signed at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, Beshear gave Palmer the pen he used to sign the law. 

“While it’s not the full legislation that they wanted in terms of a complete ban on no-knock warrants, they are satisfied that this is a start and a win in a deeply divided General Assembly,” said the family’s attorney, Lonita Baker. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The new law does not go as far as House Bill 21 introduced by State Rep. Attica Scott, also known as Breonna’s Law. According to Associated Press, the new law doesn’t prevent individual municipalities from instituting their own bans. The partial ban passed with bipartisan support as Republicans maintain a veto-proof majority in the legislature. 

Pre-filed by Scott last summer and officially introduced in January, HB 21 would have banned the use of no-knock warrants in any scenario. Scott also included provisions that would add greater accountability for officers mandating body camera use during and drug and alcohol testing immediately after any shooting or deadly incident occurring in the line of duty. The law would also require a judge to determine whether a violent entry is necessary to execute a warrant. 

Scott began having public dialogues and information sessions about Breonna’s Law last fall. In March, a caravan of supporters for HB 21 drove to the state capitol to support the proposed reforms. 

During an interview with The Cut, Scott said it was her first bill to be heard in a committee since taking office. Scott was elected in 2016.

Louisville passed its own version of Breonna’s Law in June 2020, three months after Breonna Taylor was killed in her home during a poorly executed no-knock warrant. HB 21 would extend the Louisville enacted ban statewide. 

An analysis by the Courier-Journal found that 33 states had over 80 proposals aimed at curbing, studying, or banning the use of no-knock warrants. Hawaii and Pennsylvania are among states taking up versions of Breonna’s Law to ban the use of no-knock warrants. Hawaii’s bill would require officers to be in uniform when executing warrants and wait 30 seconds before entering a home. 

Virginia passed a ban on no-knock warrants in October, joining Florida and Oregon. Reflecting on the various states taking action on no-knock warrants, Scott said the laws were a part of Breonna’s legacy. 

“That is a policy legacy that she’s leaving with us,” Scott told the Courier-Journal. 

SEE ALSO:

We’re Building The World That Breonna Deserved

Breonna Taylor’s Mom Tamika Palmer Calls On Biden To Prioritize Police Reform

One Year Anniversary Of The Killing Of Breonna Taylor Marked By Protests

'We Still Fighting': Photos Of Protests Marking 1-Year Anniversary Of Breonna Taylor's Death

20 photos Launch gallery

'We Still Fighting': Photos Of Protests Marking 1-Year Anniversary Of Breonna Taylor's Death

Continue reading ‘We Still Fighting’: Photos Of Protests Marking 1-Year Anniversary Of Breonna Taylor’s Death

'We Still Fighting': Photos Of Protests Marking 1-Year Anniversary Of Breonna Taylor's Death

Across the United States, demonstrators held rallies to honor the life and legacy of Breonna Taylor, a Black 26-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, woman who was killed by police in her home on March 13, 2020. Taylor's death marked a pivotal moment in the Black Lives Matter movement and again reminded us that Black women and girls are also subjugated to routine violence at the hands of law enforcement. Taylor's death stood at the intersection of race and gender, where Black women experience different layers of trauma when victimized by the police. Protests were held in major cities over the United States in Taylor's hometown of Louisville, New York City and Atlanta, Grand Rapids and Los Angeles. In Louisville, hundreds of demonstrators followed behind Tamika Palmer, Taylor's mother, and other members of Taylor's family. The event took place in Jefferson Square Park for the Justice for Breonna Taylor rally and march. https://www.instagram.com/p/CL_tZgfgPTk/ "We still in the streets[.] We still fighting," Palmer wrote in an Instagram post, captioning a flyer for the anniversary demonstrations. "1 year ago, Breonna Taylor was tragically killed in her own home, igniting a movement for racial justice and necessary change, which has prompted many cities and states to BAN no-knock warrants," Ben Crump, a lawyer for Taylor's family tweeted on Sunday. "365 days have passed but the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor continues!!" https://twitter.com/AttorneyCrump/status/1370737410234056706?s=20 On Friday ahead of the anniversary, Palmer filed a complaint against six officers over their roles in the investigation. Palmer has asked the LMPD's Professional Standards Unit and the Public Integrity Unit to investigate the officers in reference to statements and reports used in the investigation, as well as those who reportedly improperly monitored tapped Taylor's phone, WLKY reports. On the same day Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker, who was with her on the night of the deadly police raid, filed a federal lawsuit accusing the LMPD of violating his constitutional rights. Prior to Taylor's death anniversary, a judge signed an order to permanently close a criminal case filed against Walker for shooting one of the officers involved in the raid. Walker, a registered gun owner, contends that he acted in self-defense on the night Taylor was killed. The protests followed a lively week that included a mobile billboard in Louisville emblazoned with a tweet from Taylor where she shared her hopes of one day having a child. “My daughter hasn’t even been conceived but she has a name already lol…that’s how ready I am,” she tweeted in 2018. Activists demanded on Thursday for Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine to open a new investigation into the officers involved in Taylor's death and move forward with prosecuting them. Wine initially recused himself from the case because his office was prosecuting Walker. But after Walker's charges were permanently dropped, the activists said Wine no longer has the conflict of interest that he claimed existed. Keep reading to find some images from protests around the country that marked the anniversary of Breonna Tayor's death.

Partial Ban On No-Knock Warrants Signed Into Kentucky Law After Bipartisan Compromise  was originally published on newsone.com

Kentucky

Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close