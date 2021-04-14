CLOSE
National
Kim Potter, Ex-Minnesota Officer Will Be Charged With Second-Degree Manslaughter In Death Of Daunte Wright

BRUCE BISPING ¬• bbisping@startribune.com Brooklyn Center, MN., Thursday, 5/31/2007. Officer Kim Potter, part of the Brooklyn Center Police negotiation team.

Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty

A former Minneapolis police officer is being charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran of the force who fatally shot Wright during a traffic stop on Sunday (April 11) was officially charged by authorities on Wednesday (April 14). Washington County Attorney Pete Oprut’s office declared her charges, days after the police said the shooting was accidental. Both Potter and her former police chief, Tim Gannon, have resigned from their positions in the wake of the shooting.

Wright’s death on Sunday set off a wave of protests in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. The city is less than 20 miles outside of Minneapolis, where the city is the host to Derek Chauvin’s murder trial and opened yet another discussion of how Black men and women are treated by the police across the country.

In her resignation letter, Potter wrote, she “loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community,” but said that she believed “it is in the best interest of the community, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately.”

RELATED: What We Know About Kim Potter: Cop Who Couldn’t Determine Gun From Taser After Fatally Shooting Daunte Wright

RELATED: ‘He Belonged To Us!’: Family Of Daunte Wright Speaks Out; Kim Potter, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Both Resign

Kim Potter, Ex-Minnesota Officer Will Be Charged With Second-Degree Manslaughter In Death Of Daunte Wright  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

