National
HomeNational

Former Atlanta Police Officer Who Killed Rayshard Brooks Reinstated

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Rayshard Brooks

Source: @KristenClarkeJD / Twitter

Fired police officer Garrett Rolfe, who was charged with murder for the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks was reinstated Wednesday, May 5th, after Civil Service Board deemed that his termination did not comply some provisions and that Rolfe was not afforded his right to due process.  The reversal, however will not put Rolfe back on any beats or in any uniforms anytime soon. Rolfe’s bond stipulations prevent him from possessing a firearm or being around other officers, but he will continue to fight for his job back as well as back-pay, depending on the outcome of his future trial.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

RELATED: Ex-Atlanta Police Officer Charged With Murder In The Death Of Rayshard Brooks

US: Anger in Atlanta over fatal shooting of black man

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Rolfe was originally fired a day after the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks. His death lead to protests and civil unrest all over the city. One of the most memorable moments from the unrest was when a Wendy’s was set a blaze during one of the protests, which turned ugly and violent. The shooting was also caught on body cam, which was also released to the public.

RELATED: The Wendy’s Where Rayshard Brooks Was Killed Has Been Demolished

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE 

US: Anger in Atlanta over fatal shooting of black man

These Photos Of Atlanta Burning After Rayshard Brooks Killing Will Break Your Heart

14 photos Launch gallery

These Photos Of Atlanta Burning After Rayshard Brooks Killing Will Break Your Heart

Continue reading These Photos Of Atlanta Burning After Rayshard Brooks Killing Will Break Your Heart

These Photos Of Atlanta Burning After Rayshard Brooks Killing Will Break Your Heart

Former Atlanta Police Officer Who Killed Rayshard Brooks Reinstated  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Atlanta

Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close