Listen: Jermaine Dolly Helps Erica Campbell & GRIFF Celebrate 5 Years Of “Get Up Mornings!”

Today is our 5-year radio anniversary and we talked with Jermaine Dolly who, five years ago, was our very first guest on-air.
While reminiscing, we also talked about Jermaine Dolly’s new marriage and new song, “I’ll Go.” Press play up top to hear how the singer learned how to use both his falsetto and chest voice in church!
