NBC Dumps 2022 Golden Globe Awards Following HFPA Controversy

NBC has taken a bold move in regards to programming and special events for the 2021-22 television season.

The Peacock network will not be broadcasting next year’s edition of the Golden Globe Awards until the Hollywood Foreign Press Association cleans up its act and “enacts its promised reforms.”

What is also known as HFPA has been facing harsh criticism for the organization’s “racism and a significant diversity problem (along with questionable financial practices).”

An expose from the Los Angeles Times has lead to Phil Berk stepping down from his post as the HFPA President.

If the organization manages to clean up its act in time for the 2022 awards, don’t expect the suits over at NBC to change their minds right away.

From Uproxx:

While the association has offered up a list of reforms it plans to enact, NBC is giving the Golden Globes a year off to see if the HFPA can get its act together. If if it does, the awards show will return in 2023. Via Variety:

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” NBC said in a statement. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

This comes as WarnerMedia, Amazon, and Netflix “have all announced boycotts of” the next edition of the award show because “the HFPA’s list of reforms does not go far enough.”

Celebrities such as Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Tom Cruise have also made boycotts through either signing “statements encouraging the HFPA to honor its motto of “Unity Without Discrimination of Religion or Race” or giving back the actual trophies.

It seems the HFPA has not done enough to improve the conditions they find themselves in.

 

