Music
HomeMusic

Spotify Launches “Frequency” To Celebrate Black Creatives In Music

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

Spotify is one of the most popular streaming outlets when it comes to MSPs, especially amongst Black curators with accounts on the platform. From playlist selectors to the ones uploading their own music, African American culture is a driving force when it comes to how popular the platform has even become. Spotify has come to know this as well, and as a response decided to launch a new global initiative called Frequency that’s primary goal is to celebrate Black art.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Frequency will be “a holistic destination for celebrating Black art, entertainment, creativity, culture and community,” as the official press release words it. According to information provided to The Root, Spotify’s “Raising the Frequency” Ambassador Program will grant an impressive $50,000 scholarship fund for Black college students trying to enter both the music and tech fields.

More details as reported by The Root below:

The program will also match donations of $25,000 to select community organizations, establish the Frequency Songwriting Camp to bring artists, producers, and songwriters together, and have Spotify’s “Taste” playlist taken over and curated by the likes of Snowfall actor Damson Idris, marketing strategist Karen Civil, Roc Nation exec Lenny S., and more.

Frequency will also deploy a collection of new playlists, such as “This is Frequency,” which will feature new releases from both established and emerging Black artists; “House Party,” which will pay homage to those who’ve led the cultural shift of the Black experience in nightlife; “Ripple Effect,” which will amplify unsigned and lesser-known artists; and “Heard You,” a podcast playlist full of episodes that “embody the Frequency ethos.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Spotify’s head of Hip-Hop and R&B, Sydney Lopes, gave some great insight into why this is such an important move for the brand, saying through a statement, “It’s important for Spotify to recognize that Black artists have influenced and made music across all genres, from country music to Caribbean to pop, and should be celebrated because of its impact on mainstream culture.”

This sounds like an exciting move for Spotify, and an even greater chance for creatives of color to really flex their skills. Let’s get creating!

Spotify Launches “Frequency” To Celebrate Black Creatives In Music  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Spotify

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close