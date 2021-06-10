Celebrity News
Jake & Jazz Smollett Dish On Their Favorite Things To Cook & Design Styles

Living By Design With Jake And Jazz is one of Cleo TV’s standout shows, offering viewers tons of DIY advice when it comes to food, home decor and modern interior design overall.

Ever-reliable personality Persia Nicole had the pleasure of speaking with the series stars, brother/sister duo Jake & Jazz Smollett, for an in-depth talk about all things design on behalf of Black America Web.

A few topics on the table during Persia’s chat with the Smollett siblings included their knack for traveling that dates back to childhood, favorite designs from contestants on the show and how the pair break down design duties on the show. Not surprisingly, it appears that big sis Jazz is the boss — well, or so she thinks according to Jake!

Take a look at Persia Nicole’s full interview with Jake & Jazz Smollett, where they discuss dishes for the upcoming season, top DIY designs from new episodes and just some genuine sibling love:

 

Jake & Jazz Smollett Dish On Their Favorite Things To Cook & Design Styles

