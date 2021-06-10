Deadly Arrest Of Ronald Greene Launches Probe Of Louisiana State Police Unit

A Louisiana State Police unit faces an internal investigation regarding the death of Ronald Greene, a Black motorist who was brutally assaulted and tased during his 2019 arrest.
A secret panel of investigators will determine if officers are targeting Black motorists in the state, according to the Associated Press.
Greene’s untimely death which catapulted into the national spotlight last month after the bodycam footage was released, is one of four incidents involving Black men that the panel will investigate. Another incident involves a motorist who was assaulted, tased, and hoisted by his braids, another was beaten while handcuffed and another sustained being hit 18 times with a flashlight.
As many as a dozen white troopers from the Louisiana State Police Troop F unit face investigation, four of which were involved in Greene’s arrest. The unit has a documented history of excessive force and brutality accusations. Timing regarding how long the investigation will take is not yet known, but the panel began their review a few weeks ago, after the release of Greene’s arrest video.
According to the AP, the panel consists of seven members, drawn from across the State Police. In addition to reviewing video footage, the panel is tasked with determining if officers acted unlawfully by obscuring evidence to thwart investigators and will also examine if officers leaned towards stopping Black motorists on the road.
Greene’s family accuses law enforcement officials of a cover-up after they were initially told that Greene died in a car crash following a high-speed chase. But after a two-year fight, the video footage of his deadly arrest was released showing officers as they repeatedly tased the 49-year-old, placed him in a chokehold, and dragged him by his ankles as he pleads for his life and apologized.
A medical examiner’s autopsy report obtained by the AP lists Greene’s cause of death as “cocaine induced agitated delirium complicated by motor vehicle collision, physical struggle, inflicted head injury and restraint.”
No officers have been arrested and charged in Greene’s death. One trooper, Kory York, was suspended without pay for 50 hours and a second, Chris Hollingsworth died before he could be terminated.
Last week State Troopers terminated Dakota Moss, one of the officers who can be heard cursing at Greene in the video, WAFB reports.
In September a federal civil rights investigation was launched into Greene’s death.
111 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
111 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Demetrius Stanley, 311 of 111
2. Ashton Pinke, 272 of 111
3. Andrew Brown, 423 of 111
4. Matthew Williams, 354 of 111
5. Daunte Wright, 20Source:Twitter/@MeritLaw 5 of 111
6. Marvin D. Scott III, 26Source:GoFundMe 6 of 111
7. Kurt Reinhold, 42Source:Getty 7 of 111
8. McHale Rose, 198 of 111
9. Xzavier Hill, 18Source:Change.org 9 of 111
10. Frederick Cox, 18Source:Facebook/Tenicka Shannon 10 of 111
11. Patrick Warren Sr.Source:Patrick Warren Jr. 11 of 111
12. Carl Dorsey III, 3912 of 111
13. Dolal Idd, 23Source:GoFundMe 13 of 111
14. Andre' Hill, 4714 of 111
15. Joshua Feast15 of 111
16. Maurice GordonSource:Mercury LLC 16 of 111
17. Casey Goodson Jr.Source:Walton + Brown, LLP 17 of 111
18. Rodney ApplewhiteSource:Ben Crump 18 of 111
19. A.J. Crooms19 of 111
20. Sincere Pierce20 of 111
21. Walter Wallace Jr.21 of 111
22. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, IllinoisSource:Twitter 22 of 111
23. Jonathan Price23 of 111
24. Deon Kay24 of 111
25. Daniel Prude25 of 111
26. Damian Daniels26 of 111
27. Dijon Kizzee27 of 111
28. Trayford PellerinSource:GoFundMe 28 of 111
29. David McAtee29 of 111
30. Natosha “Tony” McDade30 of 111
31. George Floyd31 of 111
32. Yassin Mohamed32 of 111
33. Finan H. Berhe33 of 111
34. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 34 of 111
35. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 35 of 111
36. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 36 of 111
37. Terrance Franklin37 of 111
38. Miles HallSource:KRON4 38 of 111
39. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 39 of 111
40. William Green40 of 111
41. Samuel David Mallard, 1941 of 111
42. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 42 of 111
43. De’von Bailey, 1943 of 111
44. Christopher Whitfield, 3144 of 111
45. Anthony Hill, 2645 of 111
46. De'Von Bailey, 1946 of 111
47. Eric Logan, 5447 of 111
48. Jamarion Robinson, 2648 of 111
49. Gregory Hill Jr., 3049 of 111
50. JaQuavion Slaton, 2050 of 111
51. Ryan Twyman, 2451 of 111
52. Brandon Webber, 2052 of 111
53. Jimmy Atchison, 2153 of 111
54. Willie McCoy, 2054 of 111
55. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2155 of 111
56. D’ettrick Griffin, 1856 of 111
57. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 57 of 111
58. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 58 of 111
59. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 59 of 111
60. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 60 of 111
61. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 61 of 111
62. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 62 of 111
63. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 63 of 111
64. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 64 of 111
65. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 65 of 111
66. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 66 of 111
67. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 67 of 111
68. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 68 of 111
69. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 69 of 111
70. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 70 of 111
71. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 71 of 111
72. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 72 of 111
73. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 73 of 111
74. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 74 of 111
75. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 75 of 111
76. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 76 of 111
77. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 77 of 111
78. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 78 of 111
79. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 79 of 111
80. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 80 of 111
81. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 81 of 111
82. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 82 of 111
83. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 83 of 111
84. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 84 of 111
85. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 85 of 111
86. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 86 of 111
87. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 87 of 111
88. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 88 of 111
89. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 89 of 111
90. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 90 of 111
91. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 91 of 111
92. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 92 of 111
93. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 93 of 111
94. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 94 of 111
95. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 95 of 111
96. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 96 of 111
97. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 97 of 111
98. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 98 of 111
99. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 99 of 111
100. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 100 of 111
101. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 101 of 111
102. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 102 of 111
103. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 103 of 111
104. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 104 of 111
105. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 105 of 111
106. Patrick Harmon, 50106 of 111
107. Jonathan Hart, 21107 of 111
108. Maurice Granton, 24108 of 111
109. Julius Johnson, 23109 of 111
110. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 110 of 111
111. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 111 of 111
Deadly Arrest Of Ronald Greene Launches Probe Of Louisiana State Police Unit was originally published on newsone.com