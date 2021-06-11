Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Pastors Mike & Natalie Todd Welcome Baby No. 4 [PHOTOS]

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

Congrats are in order for Pastors Mike and Natalie Todd who welcomed their fourth child this month.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The newest member of the Todd team goes by the name of Gia Joy Symone Hope Todd. She entered the world on June 3, 2021 at 12:36 p.m. weighing 7lb 11oz. She’s already received a very warm Transformation Church welcome and her parents are super excited, to say the least.

RELATED: Pastor Mike Todd Discusses How To Win In Relationships [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Mike Todd’s been documenting Gia’s entrance since day one, sharing hospital tips, newborn baby photoshoots, car rides and more. In sharing her first days, the Todds revealed that they’d been in the hospital longer than planned because of jaundice.

“Jaundice unexpectedly made our stay at the hospital longer than we had hoped… but glory be to God 🙌🏾 #GiaJoy is doing better and they said we could GO HOME!” he wrote. “Thank you #TransformationNation for your continued prayers and love! Bella, Mj, and Ava are gonna freak out when they meet their new baby sister.”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

See more photos of Gia Todd’s arrival below!

 

READ MORE:

Pastors Mike & Natalie Todd Welcome Baby No. 4 [PHOTOS]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close