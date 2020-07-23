Earlier this summer, Pastor Mike Todd of Transformation Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma, released a Relationship Goals book titled after his sermon series that’s gone viral on YouTube.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

There are a lot of gems in his message and in the book he says stemmed from growing up in church and wanting to break the taboo around real talk about dating, sex and relationships.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In the interview up top, Pastor Todd discusses what else inspired his debut book, why “intentional dating” is important and other ways to win in relationships. Listen up top!

DON’T MISS…

Michelle Obama Discusses The Importance Of Equality In Relationships

The Clark Sisters Give Insight On Their Relationship With Denise Clark & Explain Why Dorinda Contemplated Suicide

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

#RelationshipGoals: Pastor Mike Todd Discusses How To Win In Relationships [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1: