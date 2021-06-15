Braid Dragging Victim At Nellie’s Sports Bar Lawyers Up

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Keisha Young, a 22-year-old student at Morgan State University, was taking in the festivities of D.C. Pride Weekend at Nellie’s Sports Bar in Washington‘s famed U Street corridor. Young was viciously dragged by her braids and roughly handled by security in what she said was a mistake on the bar’s fault and is demanding a better apology and accountability from the owners of the establishment.

In a report from local news NBC news outlet WRC-TV, Young detailed the incident on Saturday in which bouncers, assuming that Young snuck in a bottle of liquor from the outside, ousted her from the club with force thus sparking a melee of sorts that was all caught on smartphone video cameras.

Young spoke with WRC-TV alongside her attorney Brandon Burrell, alleging that race may have played a part in how she was handled by the bar’s security team. It should be noted, however, that the security guard who pulled her by the hair was also Black but Young told the outlet that there was a better way to handle the situation.

“I feel like, even just separating race from it, no man should ever handle a woman in that way. That should never be OK,” Young stated via a video call.

Nellie’s issued a statement on Facebook that didn’t mention Young’s name at all and stated that while the bar will be closed for the week, staff will continue to be paid normally.

From Nellie’s Facebook page:

Nellie’s Sports Bar has terminated, with immediate effect, the independent security vendor hired to protect our guests during Pride Week. Our investigation into the matter is ongoing, and we will cooperate with any law enforcement investigation, however we do not need to wait for the investigation’s conclusion before we take decisive action. We offer a heartfelt apology to all who witnessed the horrific events of this past weekend. No matter what behavior occurred prior, nothing warrants mistreating, and disrespecting, one of our guests.

Young says she suffered a number of injuries and is experiencing bouts of trauma due to the incident. It isn’t known if she intends to go after Nellie’s on the legal front but it appears that is very much in motion.

Photo: WRC-TV

Braid Dragging Victim At Nellie’s Sports Bar Lawyers Up was originally published on hiphopwired.com

