Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Naomi Osaka Withdraws From Wimbledon To Focus on Her Mental Health

Naomi Osaka, the number two ranked player in the world of women's tennis, announced that she has withdrawn from Wimbledon.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Naomi Osaka - The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

Source: Andy Cheung / Getty

In a statement released by her agent on Thursday (June 18th), Naomi Osaka announced that she has withdrawn from Wimbledon.

The world’s number two ranked player in women’s tennis, Osaka is bowing out of the Grand Slam event before it takes place at the end of the month. “Naomi won’t be playing Wimbledon this year,” the statement read. “She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans.” The Haitian-Japanese tennis star had also withdrawn from the WTA 5000 grass-court tournament scheduled to begin next week in Berlin, Germany.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Osaka has been open about her struggles with anxiety and depression, which surged after the first of her four Grand Slam title wins in 2018 at the US Open. She cited this as the reason behind her choice to skip the post-match press conferences at the French Open. The superstar would later withdraw from the tournament after being fined and publicly chastised by the organizers at Roland-Garros. This led to a flurry of support across the globe which included heartfelt messages from celebrities and athletes.

The organizers at Wimbledon had been in contact with Osaka and her team prior to the announcement, which was confirmed by Sally Bolton, All England Club chief executive on Thursday. At the time, Bolton said, “”We have started a consultation. Of course, that consultation needs to include not just the players, but the media and all of those engaged in that space.” The tournament director, Jamie Baker had also said he informed Osaka’s team that organizers were “completely open for any discussions” in case of any issues.

After the press statement was released, the press team at Wimbledon sent out a tweet of support for Naomi Osaka wishing her success.

Naomi Osaka Withdraws From Wimbledon To Focus on Her Mental Health  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Naomi Osaka

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close