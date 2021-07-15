Cheryl Jackson
Artist Spotlight: Introducing Brand New Music From Vashawn Mitchell

It’s Thursday and Thursday’s are for an “Artist Spotlight.  So today we shine the spotlight on Vashawn Mitchell!

Mitchell began working with mentor Lonnie Hunter at St. Mark Baptist Church in Chicago. At age 20.  Mitchell’s musical potential was noticed by Bishop Larry Trotter and he was hired as the Minister of Music at Chicago’s Sweet Holy Spirit Church.

As minister of music he was responsible for every aspect of the department. He went on to produce what have become some of the most noted selections in the African American church Don’t Last and My Worship Is For Real.

As a songwriter, Mitchell has penned hits for Smokie Norful, Vanessa Bell Armstrong and Bishop Paul S. Morton. He is also a worship leader and throughout the years he has written several top-selling recordings.

In 2012, Mitchell started the Norman Youth and Arts Foundation, named in memory of his grandfather. The Foundation sponsors summer youth camps for the arts in the Chicago area. Mitchell is also one of the only Gospel artists who acts as a spokesperson and is active with the Big Brothers and Big Sisters Foundation.

Mitchell’s single, “Nobody Greater”, was the most played gospel song of the year in 2011 and spent a combined total of 9 weeks on Billboard’s Gospel songs chart.  He was also, the most nominated artist at the 27th Annual Stellar Awards; receiving 11 nods and walking away with 6 statues  He was nominated for 2 Grammy Awards at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards[1] for Best Gospel Performance for “Nobody Greater” and Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album Triumphant.

Vashawn Mitchell was honored by his hometown of Harvey, Illinois when they named one of the streets in his neighborhood “VaShawn Mitchell Street.”

Vashawn’s latest project was a Christmas record titled “Home For Christmas” received a Stellar Award nomination.  The radio single “Lifted Up” has been lighting up the airplay charts.

Vashawn Mitchell is the Artist Spotlight today, on Praise!

