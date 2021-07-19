Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Former ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor Indicted For Real-Life Murder in New York City

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

Sometimes life can imitate art in the most ironic ways, and unfortunately things for television actor Isaiah Stokes are playing out much like the criminal characters he plays on TV.

According to a report by People, the 41-year-old actor seen on Law & Order: SVU, Boardwalk Empire and most notably Power is being charged with one-count murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Queens District Attorney confirmed the charges on Friday, with the official DA press release stating that Stokes faces up 25 years-to-life in prison if convicted.

Read up more on what he’s being accused of below:

“According to the charges, said DA Katz, around 2:45 p.m. on February 7, 2021, video surveillance footage showed the defendant exiting a vehicle parked near the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 200th Street and then approaching the driver’s side window of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee which was parked in front of 200-08 Linden Boulevard. Stokes allegedly fired eleven gunshots into the car hitting Tyrone Jones, 37, of Queens Village, who died of his injuries.”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

For those who tuned in during La La Anthony’s stint on Power, Stokes played the character Mozzy who attacked her fan-favorite character LaKeisha  at the salon. Other criminally-minded stints on shows like Rescue Me, The Mysteries of Laura and Blue Bloods made for an eerie sense of foreshadowing for what he’s been accused of, which District Attorney Melinda Katz says is part of a bigger problem threatening an initiative to stop gun violence from becoming the norm in local communities.

This is one good example of why you should refrain from taking your work home with you. Let’s just hope Stokes can get a good defense attorney soon, which has yet to be confirmed according to CNN.

 

Former ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor Indicted For Real-Life Murder in New York City  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

actor , Law & Order SVU

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close