Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Joel Osteen Criticized For Owning $325K Ferrari

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Pastor Joel Osteen signs copies of his new book &apos;Next Level Thinking&apos; at Barnes and Noble

Source: W.Wade/WENN / WENN

Lakewood Church pastor Joel Osteen is no stranger to controversy.

After facing past criticism for his handling of opening his church for those in need during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Osteen’s newest issue is on social media after it was revealed the multi-million dollar pastor owns a Ferrari worth $325,000. The Ferrari sparked a conversation on whether or not preachers should own luxury vehicles or live lavishly.

“What would Jesus think of Joel Osteen’s $325,000 Ferrari,” one user questioned.

The backlash continued from there, prompting the terms “Osteen” and “Ferrari” to trend on social media over the weekend.

Osteen’s net worth of $40 million has come mainly from his 14 published books and bestsellers. According to Lakewood, he doesn’t take his annual salary of $200,000 from the church.

In December 2020, a report by the Houston Chronicle revealed Osteen’s church took in $4.4 million in federal paycheck protection program loans. According to the Small Business Administration, Lakewood was among 60 religious institutions in the state who received more than $1 million in PPP loan money. Osteen defended the loan for the church, stating it was a necessity for the 368 employees who worked at the church.

In a statement, David Iloff, spokesperson for Lakewood Church, told KPRC the church was justified in asking for help and using the funds to assist families.

“Lakewood suspended its in-person services for more than seven months (March 15th though October 18, 2020), impacting its ability to collect substantial donations during those services,” the statement read. “Believing the shutdown would only last a few weeks, Lakewood did not initially accept PPP assistance during the first half of the program. However, as the shutdown persisted month after month, given the economic uncertainty, Lakewood finally applied for the PPP loan and has been able to provide full salaries and benefits including health insurance coverage to all of its employees and their families.”

RELATED: 10 Power Messages From Joel Osteen For Spiritual Growth

RELATED: Joel Osteen’s $4.4M PPP Lie Reminds Of When He Shut Church Doors To Hurricane Harvey Victims

Don’t Seek The Blessing, Seek God: 11 Joel Osteen Quotes To Live By
MegaFest 2013 - Day 2
12 photos

Joel Osteen Criticized For Owning $325K Ferrari  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Joel Osteen

Videos
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close