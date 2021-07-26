Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – Be Wise With Your Words

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Today on Inspirational Lifestyles, Cheryl Jackson shares from the devotion “A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t” by Renown Pastor and Teacher Rick Warren. The topic today is derived from, James 5: 6-7 Likewise, the tongue is a small part of the body, but it makes great boasts. Consider what a great forest is set on fire by a small spark. The tongue also is a fire, a world of evil among the parts of the body. It corrupts the whole body, sets the whole course of one’s life on fire, and is itself set on fire by hell. Pastor Warren talks about the danger of our tongue. It’s a dangerous part of the body that can cause a lot of harm. Once we’ve said something toxic we can take it back. Be mindful to use your words to represent the Kingdom. Pray and think before you speak. See what Rick Warren says about it:

Be Wise with Your Words

When we lack self-control, we’re more vulnerable to all kinds of problems.

Anything out of control in your life can harm other people and damage your close relationships. Uncontrolled anger, lust, addiction, overspending, drinking, or ambition can create enormous problems.

But one of the greatest destroyers of relationships is an uncontrolled tongue.

James compares the tongue to a tiny spark because that’s all that is needed to create a great forest fire. A careless word can ignite your relationships and make them all go up in smoke.

Instead of heading in a destructive direction, you can choose to use your words to build others up.

Catch people doing something right and tell them about it. Affirm their character when they make difficult decisions. Lift them up with words of encouragement.

Building others up with encouraging words isn’t difficult, but it’s uncommon.

You reflect God’s glory in a dark world when you control your mouth and build others up.

About the Author:

Rick Warren is an innovative pastor, renowned author, and global influencer. The various ministries Pastor Rick has created are a multi-faceted expression of his heart to bring the whole Gospel to the whole world. Since founding Saddleback Church in 1980, Rick Warren continues to be at the forefront of the evangelical movement, encouraging churches everywhere to be a sanctuary for hope and healing. Connect With Pastor Rick Warren at https://pastorrick.com/

