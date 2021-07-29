Beauty
Jekalyn Carr Launches Her Beauty Biz With New Fragrance For Women

The female musicians of today tend to wear many hats in their business lives — music, movies, culinary and cosmetics can all be helmed by a single chanteuse.

For award-winning singer/songwriter Jekalyn Carr, her alluring spirit both inside and out has led to a premiere line of beauty products under her new namesake label JEKALYN BEAUTY.

Launching with a fresh new fragrance for women that’s aptly named “Jekalyn For Her,” the beauty line will focus on providing products that will serve everyone. The launch fragrance, described as a romantic and feminine scent that will exude your inner confidence and strength, was crafted for all seasons and made to last you from work during the day to working it on the dance floor at night.

As Carr herself describes, “Jekalyn For Her” was derived from a longtime appreciation for the seduction of scent. “I’m a huge fan of fragrances,” she admitted via the official press release, further adding, “I’ve always loved to not only smell good, but I’ve always loved distinctive fragrances that makes me smell elite. So, I wanted to create a fragrance that helps women smell like a Queen at all times.”

She officially went live with the announcement today on Instagram, writing this as a caption:

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨

I’m pleased to announce the official launch of my beauty company, “Jekalyn Beauty”!!!!

The first of many products I’m releasing is my new fragrance, “Jekalyn. For Her”. It will be available for purchase at 12 MIDNIGHT on http://www.Jekalynbeauty.com

You can also follow my company’s page now💚@Jekalynbeauty

The video campaign is accompanied by a few words that we’re sure will inspire you and get your day off to a blessed start. Congratulations, Jekalyn Carr! See the announcement post below:

 

 

was originally published on getuperica.com

