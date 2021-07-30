Local
HomeLocal

Bodies Of Two Children Discovered During Traffic Stop In Essex

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Police car with LED lights at a crime scene

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

UPDATE 7/30/2021 12:25 PM EST:

A 33-year-old woman is now facing charges in the death of two children found during an Essex traffic stop.

Nicole M. Johnson of Baltimore is facing multiple charges including first-degree child abuse, in the death of her 7-year-old niece Joshlyn Johnson and 5-year-old nephew Larry O’Neil.

Source: CBS Baltimore

ORIGINAL:

Baltimore County Police are investigating after the bodies of two children, a 5-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, were discovered during a traffic stop.

It happened late Wednesday night in Essex. Police said officers were conducting a traffic stop on Eastern Boulevard near Wagners Lane just after 11 p.m. when the found the bodies.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

A police spokesperson told CBS Baltimore, police pulled the car over because of “details about the vehicle that patrol officers found suspicious.”

The children’s bodies were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Sources tell CBS Baltimore, the children were found in the trunk of the car and have been dead for a long time.

The driver of the car was taken into police custody. No word yet on details about the relationship between the driver and the children found.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Bodies Of Two Children Discovered During Traffic Stop In Essex  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close