This Weekend: Join Baltimore County Ques For a Free Produce Drive in Randallstown

Theta Mu Mu of Omega Psi Phi to host free produce giveaway at the Randallstown Public Library.

Like many across the country in the face of the pandemic, our local families continue to be in need.  The Theta Mu Mu chapter of Omega Psi Phi (Baltimore County) is gearing up to answer the call, yet again. The chapter’s social action committee will be leading another food drive, sponsored by the Maryland Food Bank.

Here are the details for this weekend’s “We Care” Baltimore County Food drive:

  • When: Saturday July 31, 2021, 11:00 AM until supplies are gone
  • Location: Randallstown Public Library Parking Lot 8604 Liberty Road Randallstown, MD 21133
  • For more information: alonzochester@gmail.com

The fight continues.

Many continue to struggle finding work as the workforce has crumbled at the hands of the coronavirus.

Last month, the Maryland Department of Labor reported a slight rise in the local unemployment rate. The Department recorded 210, 325 unemployed marylanders in June. That’s an increase from May where 191, 496 were unemployed.  It goes without saying that limited employment causes food insecurity and that many families now spend their days concerned about where their next meal is coming from.

“We understand that we have people in need in our communities. Not only in Baltimore City, but Baltimore County and many other surrounding counties,” said Bro. Alonzo Chester while preparing for their first ‘We Care’ drive in March. “There are more people who suffer disparities than we know. Black, white, brown, or any people of color. Their stories don’t make the media or mainstream conversation. The underprivileged neighborhoods we see, many of us have grown up in and faced some of the same challenges through life. We are here to provide support and service to our Baltimore County Community. To not only speak that we care, but to show it. To be visible and offer support.” Chester serves as Theta Mu Mu’s Social Action committee Chairman.

The chapter’s commitment to the community is one that we all hope can be contagious. Our families and neighbors are still under tremendous pressure from all sides of society. An added dose of humility is certainly beneficial to us all.

This Weekend: Join Baltimore County Ques For a Free Produce Drive in Randallstown  was originally published on 92q.com

Close