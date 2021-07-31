Celebrity News
Prayer Request: Kelly Price Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Kelly Price shared on her Instagram page that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and had to cancel her latest performance dates.  We know that the prayers of the righteous availeth much (James 5:16).  So, we are praying that her symptoms does not escalate and that she recovers quickly.

I found out today I have COVID

I Am COVID Positive. I’m following Dr’s orders. I’m quarantined. Feeling really drained. Splitting headache but I’m not in the hospital. I’m grateful and expecting to have a quick recovery.

#GodIsAHealer

Kelly just released a brand new gospel record “Grace” on Motown as well.  Check out her title cut.

 

Prayer Request: Kelly Price Has Tested Positive For COVID-19  was originally published on praisedc.com

