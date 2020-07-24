Kelly Price Shares Favorite Moments From ‘Sunday Best,’ Debuts New Song “What I Need”

Celebrity News
| 07.24.20
BET’s Sunday Best host and singer/songwriter Kelly Price called in to Get Up! Mornings today about the current season of the hit talent show and some of her favorite moments so far. She also brought her new song, “What I Need,” available everywhere! Listen up top.

Kelly Price Reveals Her Grandfather Passed Away Due To COVID-19 Complications

Kelly Price Shares What Her Reaction Was When Asked To Be A Judge On ‘Sunday Best’

Kelly Price Shares Favorite Moments From ‘Sunday Best,’ Debuts New Song “What I Need”  was originally published on getuperica.com

Kelly Price

