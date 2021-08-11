Christina Bell’s New Song Reminds Us God Is Always Showing His Faithfulness, Even When We Stray Away

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

We had the pleasure of having gospel icon Fred Hammond as a guest host today on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, and thankfully he didn’t come alone!

Rising gospel singer Christina Bell also came through the Get Up! church to briefly speak on her astounding performance as Twinkie Clark in the Lifetime biopic The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, in addition to debuting her fresh new single alongside Hammond himself titled “Still Faithful.”

Based off the song’s title, you’d be right to assume that it deals with God’s glory and all that comes with it when you fully believe in His grace.

For those that want more music from Bell, be prepared for a full-length album that she says is coming out very soon. “Expect a whole lot of goodness on this album,” she says of the upcoming LP, also adding, “the whole record is actually centered around God’s faithfulness, so I’m just ready for everybody to be able to hear it and really be blessed by it.”

Sounds like a winner to us!

Listen to a great convo with both Christina Bell and Fred Hammond on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

