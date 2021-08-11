Christina Bell’s New Song Reminds Us God Is Always Showing His Faithfulness, Even When We Stray Away

We had the pleasure of having gospel icon Fred Hammond as a guest host today on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, and thankfully he didn’t come alone!
Rising gospel singer Christina Bell also came through the Get Up! church to briefly speak on her astounding performance as Twinkie Clark in the Lifetime biopic The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, in addition to debuting her fresh new single alongside Hammond himself titled “Still Faithful.”
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
Based off the song’s title, you’d be right to assume that it deals with God’s glory and all that comes with it when you fully believe in His grace.
For those that want more music from Bell, be prepared for a full-length album that she says is coming out very soon. “Expect a whole lot of goodness on this album,” she says of the upcoming LP, also adding, “the whole record is actually centered around God’s faithfulness, so I’m just ready for everybody to be able to hear it and really be blessed by it.”
Sounds like a winner to us!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Listen to a great convo with both Christina Bell and Fred Hammond on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Marlon Wayans Reveals He Did ‘A Lot Of Soul Searching’ To Play Aretha’s Abusive Ex-Husband In ‘Respect’
- BeBe Winans Gives Glory To The Man Above With His “In Jesus Name” Music Video
- PBS Cartoon ‘Arthur’ Wrapping Up 25-Year Run
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
Kirk Franklin & Fred Hammond Bring ‘Moment Of Healing’ To Verzuz Battle, Release New Video
Kirk Franklin & Fred Hammond Bring ‘Moment Of Healing’ To Verzuz Battle, Release New Video
1.
1 of 11
Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond wearing "I Can't Breathe" shirts to the #Verzuz battle. pic.twitter.com/uam851gZ52— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 31, 2020
2.
2 of 11
Great to see some of the greatest gospel artist in the nation coming together to bring some positivity into the imposing darkness of the times. Thanks for inviting me to The Healing on @VerzuzOnline, @KirkFranklin, @RealFredHammond, @Timbaland and @THEREALSWIZZZ! pic.twitter.com/GXAP091ov8— T.D. Jakes (@BishopJakes) May 31, 2020
3.
3 of 11
A lot of ARTISTS, secular or gospel, AINT TOUCHING KIRK FRANKLIN’s CATALOG. #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/BsGNAdefoX— Gossip Girl ✨☕️🤍 (@xoraveen) May 31, 2020
4.
4 of 11
Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond got all these gospel powerhouses just tucked round the house like cooking utensils!— MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) May 31, 2020
5.
5 of 11
The fact that Kirk Franklin’s “Do You Want A Revolution” is trending right now is providence. I don’t make the rules. The universe does. @kirkfranklin pic.twitter.com/VruXNbrRf3— Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) May 31, 2020
6.
6 of 11
This #Verzuz was so intentional. Even down to being open to the necessary correction to say the names of the women we have lost.— . (@MsPackyetti) May 31, 2020
I appreciate every turn of this. Thank you for this balm in gilead, @kirkfranklin & @realfredhammond.
Most I’ve smiled in days.
7.7 of 11
8.
8 of 11
kirk. franklin....bye 💀💀💀 “I’m not plies” 😂 pic.twitter.com/8MgTvqxIq1— kaayyy (@keepupwithkay__) May 31, 2020
9.
9 of 11
Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond— So Extra Blog (@SoExtraBlog) May 31, 2020
"Take Me To The King"#KirkFranklin #FredHammond #TamelaMann #SwizzBeatz #Timbaland #Verzuz #sundaythoughts pic.twitter.com/I42wJv7j3C
10.
10 of 11
When Kirk Franklin plays Stomp. pic.twitter.com/8ZxcYHtYwM— K E I S H (@MikeishaDache) May 31, 2020
11.
11 of 11
Tamala Mann on Kirk Franklin’s “Take Me To The King”. WHEW!!!! 🥺 #THEHEALING #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/Xy0Pi5tAcr— Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) May 31, 2020
Christina Bell’s New Song Reminds Us God Is Always Showing His Faithfulness, Even When We Stray Away was originally published on getuperica.com